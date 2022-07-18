BrazilBrazil

Russia prepares next stage of Ukraine offensive

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
2 minutes read

Russia is preparing for the next stage of its offensive in Ukraine, a Ukrainian military official said, after Moscow said its forces would step up military operations in “all operational areas”.

As deliveries of long-range weapons from the West began to help Ukraine on the battlefield, Russian rockets and missiles have hit cities in attacks that Kiev says have killed dozens in recent days.

“It’s not just air and sea missile attacks,” said Vadym Skibitskyi, a spokesman for Ukraine’s military intelligence. “Bombing is seen across the entire line of contact, the entire front line. There is active use of tactical aviation and attack helicopters,” he said. “Clearly, preparations are underway for the next stage of the offensive.”

The Ukrainian army announced that Russia appeared to be regrouping units for an offensive against Sloviansk, a symbolically important Ukrainian-controlled city in the eastern Donetsk region.

Pressure

The UK Defense Ministry said in London that Russia was also beefing up its defenses in regions it occupies in southern Ukraine, following pressure from Ukrainian forces and promises by Ukrainian leaders to drive Russia out.

Ukraine said at least 40 people had been killed in Russian bombings in urban areas since Thursday, as the war – started by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 – intensifies.

Dozens of relatives and local residents attended the funeral of four-year-old Liza Dmytrieva in the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia on Sunday. The girl was killed in a missile attack on Vinnytsia on Thursday, in which 24 people were killed, according to Ukrainian officials.

grief and death

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia continued to sow mourning and death on Ukrainian soil, eight years after it shot down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014.

International investigators said the plane was shot down by a missile likely fired by a Russian-backed militia in the region.

Zelensiy said his thoughts were with the relatives of the dead and that nothing would go unpunished. “Every criminal will be brought to justice!” he assured.

Moscow, which calls the invasion a “special military operation” to demilitarize its neighbor and root out nationalists, said it uses high-precision weapons to degrade Ukraine’s military infrastructure and protect its own security. Russia has repeatedly denied that it is deliberately trying to hit civilians.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
2 minutes read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Rio City Hall takes action to demolish building in Muzema

18 mins ago

Covid-19: Rio announces fourth dose for those aged 35 and over

41 mins ago

IRS warns of scams applied via the internet

1 hour ago

Millions of Britons face unprecedented heat in the country

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.