Beneficiaries receive today the first installment of July of Auxílio Brazil

More than 18.13 million families benefiting from Auxílio Brazil begin to receive the July installment this Monday (18th). Beneficiaries with the final Social Identification Number (NIS) 1 will be the first to receive, according to the program calendar.

The transfers go until the 29th of July. The dates follow the Bolsa Família model that paid on the last ten working days of the month. The monthly payroll exceeds R$ 7.3 billion.

The average amount received by families in July will be R$ 408.80. In addition to the main benefit, there are additional incomes possible according to the profiles of families, such as Bolsa Esporte Escolar, Bolsa de Iniciação Científica and Rural Productive Inclusion.

The beneficiary will be able to consult information about the payment dates, the benefit amount and the composition of the installments in two applications: Auxílio Brazil, developed for the social program, and Caixa Tem, used to monitor the bank’s digital savings accounts.

Basic benefits

Auxílio Brazil has three basic benefits and six supplementary benefits, which can be added if the beneficiary gets a job or has a child who excels in sports, scientific or academic competitions.

Families with income can receive the benefit per capita (income per head) up to R$ 100, considered in extreme poverty, and up to R$ 200 in poverty.

THE Brazil Agency prepared a question-and-answer guide on Auxílio Brazil. Among the doubts that the beneficiary can ask are the criteria for integrating the social program and the details of the nine different types of benefits.

According to data from the National Secretariat for Citizenship Income, the Northeast is the region with the largest number of beneficiaries: almost 8.6 million families. Then come the Southeast (5.2 million), North (2.1 million), South (1.2 million) and Midwest (941,000) regions.

payment schedule