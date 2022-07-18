Russian bombing kills six in eastern Ukraine town

Six people were killed by Russian bombing in the city of Toretsk, in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, on Monday (18), the State Emergency Service said.

Rescuers recovered five bodies from the rubble of a two-story house and another person died in hospital. Russia, which has invaded Ukraine in what it calls a special military operation, denies deliberately targeting civilians.

new offensive

Russia said it was preparing for the next stage of its offensive in Ukraine after Moscow said its forces would step up military operations in “all operational areas”.

“It’s not just air and sea missile attacks,” said Vadym Skibitskyi, a spokesman for Ukraine’s military intelligence. “Bombing is seen across the entire line of contact, the entire front line. There is active use of tactical aviation and attack helicopters,” he said. “Clearly, preparations are underway for the next stage of the offensive.”

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited