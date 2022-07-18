BrazilBrazil

Russian bombing kills six in eastern Ukraine town

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read

Six people were killed by Russian bombing in the city of Toretsk, in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, on Monday (18), the State Emergency Service said.

Rescuers recovered five bodies from the rubble of a two-story house and another person died in hospital. Russia, which has invaded Ukraine in what it calls a special military operation, denies deliberately targeting civilians.

new offensive

Russia said it was preparing for the next stage of its offensive in Ukraine after Moscow said its forces would step up military operations in “all operational areas”.

“It’s not just air and sea missile attacks,” said Vadym Skibitskyi, a spokesman for Ukraine’s military intelligence. “Bombing is seen across the entire line of contact, the entire front line. There is active use of tactical aviation and attack helicopters,” he said. “Clearly, preparations are underway for the next stage of the offensive.”

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Rio City Hall takes action to demolish building in Muzema

18 mins ago

Covid-19: Rio announces fourth dose for those aged 35 and over

41 mins ago

IRS warns of scams applied via the internet

1 hour ago

Millions of Britons face unprecedented heat in the country

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.