Gunman kills three at mall in US

1 day ago
1 minute read

A gunman killed three people when he opened fire in the food court of a shopping center on the outskirts of Indianapolis, United States, on Sunday (17), before a bystander shot and killed the assailant, said Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison.

Two people were injured in the incident, which took place in the early evening at Greenwood Park Mall. The shooter was alone and carried a rifle and several clips of ammunition.

Police did not release the names of the victims, the shooter or the passerby. customers and employees of mall scattered at the sound of gunfire or went into hiding.

The case comes amid widespread concerns about US shootings in schools, workplaces and public areas.

A string of gun massacres since May at a New York market, a Texas elementary school and the Illinois Independence Day parade has reignited the nation’s heated debate over gun regulation.

The US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee is due to consider proposed legislation this week that would ban assault weapons.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

