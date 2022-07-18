BrazilBrazil

Ukraine’s president fires prosecutor and security chief

The President of Ukraine has sacked the country’s attorney general and the director of the Security Service.In video, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the decision to fire the attorney general Iryna Venediktova and also the director of the State Security Service, Ivan Bakanov.

Zelenskyy explained that 651 criminal investigations were opened for treason and cases of collaborationism with Russia, involving prosecutors and other law enforcement agencies.

In addition, the Ukrainian president explained that more than 60 officials from the Prosecutor’s Office and the security service remain in Russian-controlled territory and have been acting against Ukraine’s interests.

Venediktova played an important role in indicting Russian military personnel for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

violent fighting

the news agency Reuters called the layoffs “the biggest” since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy’s announcement came amid fierce fighting in various parts of Ukraine.

Russia declared on Sunday (17) that its forces carried out a missile attack on Chuhuiv, a town in Kharkiv, in the east.

The UK Ministry of Defense, meanwhile, reported that Ukrainian troops counterattacked in southern Ukraine.

