Biden confronts Saudi prince over journalist’s murder

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that he had told Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during talks aimed at restarting relations with a key Arab ally that he held him responsible for murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Biden, speaking after meetings with Saudi Arabia’s top leaders, said the prince, known as MbS, denied his involvement and had dealt with those responsible.

Biden greeted MbS with clenched fists and shook hands with King Salman after arriving in Saudi Arabia.

“About the Khashoggi murder, I brought it up at the meeting, making it clear what I thought about it then and what I think about it now,” Biden told reporters.

“I was objective and direct in discussing this. I made my vision totally clear. I said very bluntly, for an American president to be silent on a human rights issue is inconsistent with who we are and who I am.”

US intelligence services say the prince directly approved of Khashoggi’s assassination – a insider Saudi woman turned critic – by Saudi agents. Biden said what happened to Khashoggi was outrageous.

“He basically said he wasn’t personally responsible,” Biden said of the prince’s response during the meeting. “I indicated that I thought he did.”

The president said they also discussed energy and that he expects to see “more steps” from Saudi Arabia, a major oil producer, on energy in the coming weeks.

As a presidential candidate, Biden said Saudi Arabia should become an “outcast” on the world stage because of the assassination. He said on Friday that he had no regrets about the comment.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.