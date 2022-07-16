Griner’s lawyers tell court she got a prescription

Lawyers defending American basketball player Brittney Griner told a Russian court on Friday that she was cannabis medicine in the United States for a chronic injury, a Reuters journalist reported in court.

Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges carrying a prison term of up to 10 years after she was detained at a Moscow airport in February carrying cartridges of cannabis oil.

The WNBA star appeared in court wearing a Nirvana T-shirt on Friday for the fourth hearing at the trial. She said she did not intend to break the law, and US President Joe Biden said the US is doing everything it can to secure her release.

The Kremlin has played down the idea of ​​a prisoner exchange, saying it is premature to discuss the possibility of exchanging two-time Olympic gold medalist Griner for a Russian imprisoned in the United States.

Griner’s defense team filed documents on Friday arguing that she “inadvertently” took the cartridges to Russia and had a permit issued by the state of Arizona for the use of medical cannabis.

“The defense today provided written evidence, including medical documents and tax returns,” Griner’s attorney Maria Blagovolina, a partner at Rybalkin, Gortsunyan, Dyakin and Partners, told Reuters.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.