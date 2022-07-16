Moraes gives president 2 days to express his views on opposition action

The vice president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, granted today (15) a period of two days for President Jair Bolsonaro to comment on the action filed by the PT and other opposition parties involving an alleged “discourse of hatred and incitement to violence”.

“In this context of very relevant consequences requested by the applicants, the prior manifestation of the represented becomes necessary, establishing the contradictory”, decided the minister.

The action was filed with the TSE after the murder of municipal guard Marcelo Aloizio de Arruda, who was treasurer of the PT. The crime took place last Saturday (9), in Foz do Iguaçu (PR).

In addition to the PT, the Sustainability Network, PC do B, PSB, PV and Psol also participate in the action.

During the month of July, the court is in recess and there are no trial sessions. However, the preparations for the elections and the consideration of urgent issues continue to be decided by the president, Edson Fachin, and Moraes, who work in a 15-day rotation scheme in charge of the TSE.

Bolsonaro

This Friday, during your live, President Jair Bolsonaro commented on Alexandre de Moraes’ decision. Bolsonaro said that he considered the action “a lack of consideration for the chief executive” and that his advice will respond to Moraes. Later, the president posted on his personal Twitter account: “I manifest that I am against it”.