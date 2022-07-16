Flamengo and Coritiba play in Brasília with an eye on the G6 of the Brazileirão

Qualified to the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores and the Copa do Brazil, Flamengo finally tries to gear up in the Brazilian Championship. On the other hand, Coritiba is looking for its first victory away from home, where it has scored 17 of the 19 points added so far. The duel between rubro-negros and alviverdes will be this Saturday (16), at 7 pm (Brazilia time), at Mané Garrincha, in Brasília, for the 17th round of the national competition. The match will be broadcast live from National Radiowith narration by André Luiz Mendes, comments by Waldir Luiz, reporting by Maurício Costa and news duty with Bruno Mendes.

TODAY THERE’S MENGÃO IN BRAZILIAN! At 19:00, the Mais Querido faces Coritiba, at Mané Garrincha! Let’s go with everything in search of the three points! #FLAXCFC #VamosFlamengo pic.twitter.com/XtCYKwNmw8 — Flamengo (@Flamengo) July 16, 2022

The commitment against Paraná will be the first of two that Flamengo will have in the federal capital. The cariocas took the duel to Brasília due to the maintenance of the Maracanã lawn, in Rio de Janeiro. In addition to Coritiba, Rubro-Negro will also face Juventude at Mané Garrincha, next Wednesday (20), at 8:30 pm, for the 18th round.

In ninth place in the Brazilian, with 21 points, Flamengo can, at most, end the weekend in seventh position if they win this Saturday. Athletico-PR, sixth place, has 27 points. For the competition, Rubro-Negro comes from defeat to Corinthians, by 1 to 0, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, a week ago. On the other hand, last Wednesday (13), the Rio de Janeiro club beat Atlético-MG 2-0 at Maracanã, in the best performance since the arrival of coach Dorival Júnior, securing a place in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brazil.

In addition to goalkeeper Diego Alves, who is recovering from pubalgia (pain in the pubis) and striker Bruno Henrique, with a recently operated right knee, Dorival will have two more casualties against Coritiba. Defender Rodrigo Caio suffered a meniscus injury in his left knee in the game against Corinthians, while striker Gabriel received the third yellow card and is suspended.

If he sends the maximum force he has at his disposal to the field, Dorival should start Flamengo with: Santos; Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; João Gomes, Thiago Maia, Everton Ribeiro and Giorgian de Arrascaeta; Peter and Marino.

Preparation 🔋💪⚽ 📸 Guilherme Griebeler / Coritiba pic.twitter.com/vSM3abJm3i — Coritiba (@Coritiba) July 14, 2022

With two points less than Flamengo and only one more than Ceará (which opens the relegation zone), Coritiba is in 14th position. Last Sunday (10), Coxa drew 2-2 with Juventude at the Couto Pereira stadium, in Curitiba, after losing 2-0, reaching the second game in a row without losing in the competition, after a series of four defeats. in a row, which pushed the team away from the top positions.

The people of Paraná have not won as visitors since the end of March, when they beat Maringá 2-1 at Willie Davies Stadium, in Maringá (PR), in the first leg of the State final. Since then, there have been eight matches, two draws and six defeats, considering Brazilian and Copa do Brazil.

Coach Gustavo Morínigo will not have defender Henrique, who received the third yellow card against Juventude. The side Warley (medical department) and the midfielder Robinho (in physical transition) are doubts. On the other hand, midfielder Val and sides Nathan Mendes (both served suspension) and Diego Porfírio (recovered from a blow to the shin) are again available.

The probable formation of Coxa will have Rafael William; Nathan Mendes, Guillermo de los Santos, Luciano Castan and Guilherme Biro; Willian Farias, Val and Fabricio; Alef Manga, Léo Gamalho and Igor Paixão.