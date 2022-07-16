Risk of incidents with kites and balloons at airports grows in July

July holidays are a time of rest and fun for children and teenagers, but not all activities are fun. The game of flying kites and balloons is one of them, because this activity can pose a series of risks to aviation.

Data from GRU Airport, the concessionaire that manages the São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, show that in 2020, 56 occurrences involving kites were recorded around the airport.

In 2021, there were 490 occurrences, and this year 260 items were found. In addition to the kite itself, what exacerbates the risks in this type of practice is the use of wax on the lines or Chilean line, in order to cut the line of other kites.

The commercialization of this type of line is prohibited. In contact with parts of the planes, the lines of the kites can cause damage, tangle in the primary flight equipment of the aircraft, among others, which can cause the controls to lock, in addition to exposing the risk of hundreds of people who work circulating in the aprons.

balloons

Even though it is a crime in Brazil, the release of balloons is still frequent, especially at the time of June parties. In 2020, the concessionaire recorded more than 33 occurrences with balloons. In 2021, there were 48 records. This year, 20 sightings have already been recorded, six of which in July alone. In addition to impacting operations and delaying flights, balloons can collide with aircraft, cause fires and fall into the apron during fueling.

In order to make the population aware of these dangers, GRU Airport created an awareness campaign with two videos to warn about the risks of flying kites and balloons near the airport.

In Guarulhos, the city government said in a statement that, in order to fly a kite safely, “just look for open spaces such as squares, parks and soccer fields, away from power cables, telephone service or cell phone antennas. Avoid flying kites in central beds of streets, avenues, highways or any place where there is a flow of vehicles. If possible, look for open spaces, such as squares, parks and soccer fields. Never use wax and Chilean thread, among other sharp materials”.

The Guarulhos city government informed that the JB Maciel Park (Av. João Bernardo Medeiros, 166 – Jardim Bom Clima) has the ideal conditions for kite flying.

Place to fly a kite in SP

Workers’ Sports Park

The old Ceret park, which is in the East Zone, has a specific area for flying kites, the Pipodromo.

R. Canuto de Abreu, s/nº, Vila Regente Feijó, east side, São Paulo, SP.

Mon. to Fri: 6 am to 10 pm. Sat. and Sun.: 6 am to 6 pm. Free entrance.

Sharp lines are prohibited in the above locations.