Federal District seeks residents who have incomplete vaccination cycle

The government of the Federal District (DF) is carrying out this Saturday (16) the active search for people who have not been immunized against covid-19 or have not yet completed the vaccine cycle of the disease.

Health regions will receive teams with vaccine cars, from 9 am to 5 pm, on different routes. According to the Health Department, data from the most recent epidemiological bulletin indicate that 988,298 people are able to take the booster dose in the DF, but have not returned to the health posts. The system comprises people over 12 years old.

According to the secretary, immunizers from Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Janssen will be applied, according to the person’s choice. You must bring a photo ID, CPF and vaccination card. If the card is lost, a search will be carried out in the registration systems. The use of protective masks for vaccination is mandatory.

In the Federal District, the second booster dose, also called the fourth dose, is already being applied to people aged at least 35 years and health professionals. You must have taken the booster dose for at least four months. All administrative regions have vaccination points. In all, regular vaccination has 112 immunization rooms, 17 of which are at night.

not immunized

According to data released in March by the Health Department, people aged 60 or over who have not received three doses of vaccine against covid-19 have a 33 times higher mortality rate compared to those who completed the vaccination schedule. The percentage takes into account 2022 data in the Federal District.

Of the 93 elderly people over 60 years old who died of covid-19 in the DF between January 1 and February 7, 79 (82.3%) had not received three doses of the vaccine against covid-19 and 14 had completed the vaccine cycle. . The mortality rate of the first group was 164.20 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants and, in the second, 4.9 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

Vaccination

According to the Ministry of Health, across the country, about 21.5 million people who are able to take the second dose have not returned to vaccination posts. The population between 18 and 29 years of age has the largest number of people who can receive the second dose, totaling almost 5.4 million.

To date, more than 158.3 million people have taken at least two doses of the vaccine against covid-19, which represents almost 80% of the target audience. Immunization against covid-19 is available with first and second doses for children aged 5 to 11 years. The public from 12 to 39 years of age, in addition to the primary regimen with two doses, can take the booster dose four months after the second dose.

The population over 40 years old is also able to take the second booster dose against covid-19, four months after the first booster. Several states are already applying the fourth dose to people under 40 years old. States and the Federal District have already received more than 581 million immunizations, according to data from LocalizaSUS.