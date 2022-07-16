This Saturday’s Mega-Sena draws a prize of R$ 3 million

The Mega-Sena Contest 2,501, which will be held tonight (16th) in São Paulo, must pay a prize of R$ 3 million to whoever hits the six dozen. The draw will take place at 8 pm at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at Tietê Bus Terminal.

The last contest (2,500), last Wednesday (13), had a winner from Dourados (MS), who won a prize of R$ 27.49 million.

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brazilia time) on the day of the draw, at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website.

The single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50.