ICMS discount on energy tariffs will have an impact of 12% on average

In addition to the 5% average reduction in energy costs generated by the Extraordinary Tariff Revisions (RTEs), Brazilians will have another reason to celebrate: the reduction of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Products (ICMS) will have an average impact of 12% on energy tariffs, informed today (14) the director-president of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), Camila Bomfim, in an interview with the program The Voice of Brazil.



The director-president of the National Electric Energy Agency, Camila Lopes, is the interviewee on the program, A Voz do Brazil – Valter Campanato/Agência Brazil

According to Camila, the variation of the reduction will occur on two fronts: both in the tariff review and in the ICMS discount. “This tariff reduction effect depends on each distributor. Each distributor has a specific amount of credits to be returned to consumers. The calculation we make is that the impact for consumers is an average reduction of 5% in electricity tariffs”, he explained.

The director-president of Aneel also clarified that Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Minas Gerais should have the biggest discounts, since it was the states that first filed the request for a review of energy tariffs and, therefore, will have a longer period credit for consumers.

“ICMS, on the other hand, still depends on regulation by the state finance departments”, added Camila Bomfim, who also informed that the agency’s forecast is that the green flag for consumption – the lowest cost range of electricity – should be in effect until the end of the year. 2022, given the favorable hydrological conditions.

“This is an estimate. But we hope it continues on the green level. The year has a more favorable condition, the reservoirs are at much better levels than in 2021.”

Watch the program in full:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/KxiYG09xaq8