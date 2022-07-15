President believes in lower inflation in 2023

President Jair Bolsonaro was at the National Congress late this afternoon (14) to participate in the session to enact the amendment to the Constitution that provides for the creation of a state of emergency to expand the payment of social benefits until the end of the year. In his speech, Bolsonaro said he believed in the reduction of inflation, even in falling prices, starting next year.

“Together with the parliament, we took measures to create an ICMS ceiling in the states for the [produtos considerados] essential. This will weigh on much lower inflation next year, daring to say that we may even have deflation. It is Brazil returning to the normality that was characterized in the pre-pandemic period”, said the president. Deflation is when, unlike inflation, prices start to fall,” said the president.

Bolsonaro cited the increase in fuel and foodstuffs as one of the main increases felt in the country. The president referred to parliament as a partner of the Executive Branch, citing measures such as the approval of the project that limits the application of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuels, passed in Congress in June.

Jair Bolsonaro walked from the Planalto Palace to the Senate floor, around 6 pm, to personally participate in the session to promulgate the constitutional amendments. Before heading to the plenary, he spent a few minutes in the Senate Presidency room, where he spoke behind closed doors with the president of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). He was then accompanied by Pacheco to the plenary. Bolsonaro greeted those present and sat next to the President of Congress at the table.

The ceremony marked the last day of congressional activities before its recess. Deputies and senators officially interrupt their activities in Brasília from the 18th and return on the 1st of August.