Cell phone owner rescues device used as evidence against anesthesiologist

A 36-year-old nursing technician from the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, in São João de Meriti, was today (14) at the Women’s Service Station (Deam) in Baixada Fluminense to rescue the cell phone used to take the images of the anesthetist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra raping a patient after childbirth.

The device was examined by the Carlos Éboli Criminalistics Institute to prove that there was no manipulation of the device. In the images, the doctor remains in that position for more than 10 minutes, next to the patient’s head, which is inert, totally doped and which, from time to time, is pulled over the head by the anesthesiologist’s hand.

While the medical team is focused on suturing the patient, the anesthesiologist is on the other side, next to the patient’s head, in the operating room, protected by a kind of huge cape, which is not normally used by anesthesiologists. He rests his shoulder against the cloth used to separate the medical team from the anesthesiologist, arranging the cloth whenever it slips away from his shoulder. The purpose is to stay more hidden, to commit the crime against a defenseless and vulnerable person.

On Sunday (10), anesthesiologist Giovanni Bezerra participated in three cesarean surgeries. The husband of the second woman, who had twins at the Women’s Hospital, was this afternoon, giving a statement to the police. He left the police station without talking to journalists. The first woman who had a child on Sunday arrived accompanied by her lawyer, wearing a hood, and also left the police station without speaking to reporters. The lawyer said only that she is 30 years old and a single mother.

HIV test

The head of Deam, delegate Bárbara Lomba, informed that she does not rule out asking in court that the anesthesiologist be obliged to take an HIV test. The delegate said that the woman raped during childbirth had an anti-HIV cocktail on Sunday, following the protocol for cases of sexual violence.

measurements

Governor Cláudio Castro visited the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart this morning. “I made a point of congratulating the courage of the team that denounced this monster [o médico Giovannni Bezerra] anesthesiologist who is in prison and in the place he deserves”.

Castro also said that he ordered the Health Department to review all protocols and procedures. “The state government is already providing all assistance to the victim and support for the team that worked on the case. My commitment is to ensure that an atrocity like this does not happen again.”