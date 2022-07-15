BrazilBrazil

São Paulo beats Palmeiras on penalties and advances in the Copa do Brazil

With goalkeeper Jandrei shining in the penalty shootout, São Paulo defeated Palmeiras 4-3 on penalties this Thursday (14) at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brazil. .

Having to discount the advantage of a goal obtained by Tricolor in the round of 16, Verdão started the match in the attack and soon reached the goal. At 9 minutes Gabriel Veron reached the baseline and crossed to Piquerez, who hit hard to beat Jandrei. Three minutes later, Abel Ferreira’s team reached the second with midfielder Raphael Veiga.

The 2-0 was enough for Palmeiras to advance in the 90 minutes. But São Paulo managed to discount at 24 of the final stage with Luciano, in penalty kick, and forced the spot in the quarters to be defined in the maximum penalties.

And on penalties, Tricolor was more efficient in the kicks (with Calleri, Nikão, Igor Vinícius and Igor Gomes not failing) and had the brilliance of goalkeeper Jandrei, who saved Raphael Veiga and Wesley’s kicks.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

