BrazilBrazil

Copa do Brazil: America wins Bota again and confirms classification

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 7 hours ago
1 minute read

América-MG reached the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brazil after another victory over Botafogo, this time 2-0, on Thursday night (14) at the Nilton Santos stadium. In the first leg, Coelho beat Alvinegro 3-0.

Needing goals to advance, Portuguese Luís Castro’s team started with an offensive posture, creating opportunities with Erison, at 4 minutes, and Lucas Fernandes, two minutes later. But the team led by Vagner Mancini was more efficient, and opened the scoring in the 21st minute, when Pedrinho bounced to Henrique Almeida, who crossed low to Felipe Azevedo only to check the first time.

The triumph was enshrined in the final stage, at 16 minutes. Matheusinho found Pedrinho at the entrance to the area, who pulled to the middle and hit placed to overcome goalkeeper Gatito Fernández and give final numbers to the confrontation.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 7 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

ICMS discount on energy tariffs will have an impact of 12% on average

5 hours ago

President believes in lower inflation in 2023

5 hours ago

Congress delays consideration of vetoes on fake news and railroads

5 hours ago

Congress overrides presidential vetoes on three laws

6 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.