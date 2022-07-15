Copa do Brazil: America wins Bota again and confirms classification

América-MG reached the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brazil after another victory over Botafogo, this time 2-0, on Thursday night (14) at the Nilton Santos stadium. In the first leg, Coelho beat Alvinegro 3-0.

Needing goals to advance, Portuguese Luís Castro’s team started with an offensive posture, creating opportunities with Erison, at 4 minutes, and Lucas Fernandes, two minutes later. But the team led by Vagner Mancini was more efficient, and opened the scoring in the 21st minute, when Pedrinho bounced to Henrique Almeida, who crossed low to Felipe Azevedo only to check the first time.

The triumph was enshrined in the final stage, at 16 minutes. Matheusinho found Pedrinho at the entrance to the area, who pulled to the middle and hit placed to overcome goalkeeper Gatito Fernández and give final numbers to the confrontation.