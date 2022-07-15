Chile wins first women’s Copa America

Chile achieved its first victory in the Copa América in women’s football, beating Ecuador 2-1, this Thursday (14th) at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali (Colombia). With this triumph, La Roja was in third place in Group A of the competition with three points won.
— Copa America (@CopaAmerica) July 15, 2022
Chile’s triumph was built on goals from Camila Saéz and Yenny Acuña, while Marthina Aguirre scored Ecuador’s goal of honor.
For the competition, Brazil has a break in this round, and will return to the field in the competition only next Monday (18), still for the first phase, against Venezuela.
Translated to english by RJ983
From Brazil, by EBC News