Chile wins first women’s Copa America

Chile achieved its first victory in the Copa América in women’s football, beating Ecuador 2-1, this Thursday (14th) at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali (Colombia). With this triumph, La Roja was in third place in Group A of the competition with three points won.

¡𝗩𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗮 𝗱𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗲! 👏 La Roja defeated Ecuador and scored their first three points in Group A of the CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina 🏆 🇨🇱 2 🆚 1 🇪🇨 ⚽🇨🇱 C. Sáez and Y. Acuña

Chile’s triumph was built on goals from Camila Saéz and Yenny Acuña, while Marthina Aguirre scored Ecuador’s goal of honor.

For the competition, Brazil has a break in this round, and will return to the field in the competition only next Monday (18), still for the first phase, against Venezuela.