Justice denies writ of mandamus presented by Gabriel Monteiro

The Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro’s 14th Court of Justice rejected, this Thursday (14), the writ of mandamus filed by councilor Gabriel Monteiro against an ethical-disciplinary procedure instituted by the Parliamentary Ethics and Decorum Council of the Chamber. Municipality of Rio de Janeiro, which may result in the cancellation of his political mandate.

The decision is by Judge Nilson Luis Lacerda, who also dismissed the case. He considered that Representation No. 01/2022 of the municipal legislature inaugurated the political process that will judge the possible commission of infraction by the parliamentarian and, at the same time, will delimit the scope of the facts that will be subject to judgment.

The councilor is accused of breaking parliamentary decorum for participating in editing and directing videos exposing children and people in vulnerable situations. Gabriel Monteiro was also accused by former employees of rape and sexual harassment.

“The action carried out by the Parliamentary Ethics and Decorum Commission will not matter in any judgment on the merits, consisting of an instructional activity that is authorized by the current legal order and reaffirms the republican principle and administrative morality provided for in the Constitution, whose text requires a minimum ethical behavior. for the exercise of any legislative mandate”, wrote the magistrate in the decision.

The refusal to carry out expert evidence of the videos released by the press and the limitation of the number of witnesses for the defense to five people, other arguments presented by the councilman’s defense to claim nullity, were also rejected by the judge.

In the sentence, Judge Nilson Lacerda also wrote that “the disciplinary administrative process has as its principles the search for the real truth and the reasonable duration of the process, allowing the investigating authority to reject, on grounds, useless and delaying steps that are irrelevant to the delineation of the case. , especially in cases where there are no indications that tarnish the authenticity of the recordings”.