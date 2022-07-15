Cities prepare to receive voting in transit

As of today (15), municipalities with an electorate of more than 100,000 people must enable conventional or specific polling places to receive votes in transit, which are only allowed in these locations. The date is specified in the electoral calendar.

The measure must be fulfilled to allow the voter to request the vote in transit, whose deadline begins next Monday (18) and runs until August 18. On that occasion, the citizen may indicate the place, outside his electoral domicile, where he intends to vote.

Voting in transit is allowed only for voters who have their title regularized. Anyone outside their state can vote only for President of the Republic. Voters who are outside their city, but in a municipality located in the same state, will be able to vote for all the positions in dispute.

This modality does not apply to electronic voting machines installed abroad, however, the Brazilian voter who lives outside the country, but will be in Brazil during the election period, may request to vote in transit.

The first round will be held on October 2, when voters go to the polls to elect the President of the Republic, governors, senators, federal, state and district deputies. An eventual second round for the presidential race and the state governments will be on October 30th.