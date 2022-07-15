China’s economy slows sharply in Q2

China’s economic growth slowed sharply in the second quarter, highlighting the colossal impact of lockdowns against the Covid-19 and pointing to persistent pressure in the coming months in the face of an increasingly bleak global scenario.

Friday’s data heightens fears of a global recession as policymakers raise interest rates to curb inflation, adding to the hardships of consumers and businesses around the world, while facing the challenges of Ukraine’s war and problems in supply chains.

China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by just 0.4% between April and June from a year earlier, according to official data. That was the worst performance for the world‘s second-largest economy since the data series began in 1992, excluding a 6.9% contraction in the first quarter of 2020 due to the initial shock of the pandemic.

The Chinese economy also marked a sharp slowdown from the 4.8% growth recorded in the first quarter.

In the quarterly comparison, GDP fell 2.6% in the second quarter compared to the previous period, against the expectation of a decline of 1.5% and a revised increase of 1.4% in the previous quarter.

“China’s economy has been on the verge of falling into stagflation, although the worst is over in the period from May to June. One can rule out the possibility of a recession, or two straight quarters of contraction,” said Toru Nishihama, economist. head of the Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

“Given the weak growth, the government of China is likely to implement economic stimulus measures from now on to reverse the weak performance, but the obstacles are big for the People’s Bank of China to further lower interest rates, a as it would fuel inflation that has been kept relatively low at the moment.”

In March and April were adopted lockdowns total or partial in the main Chinese centers, including the commercial capital Shanghai, which had an annual contraction of 13.7% of GDP in the second quarter. Production in the capital Beijing declined by 2.9% from the same quarter a year earlier.

While many restrictions have since been lifted and the June data show signs of improvement, analysts do not expect a quick economic recovery. China is sticking to its tough zero covid policy amid new outbreaks, the country’s housing market is in a deep recession and the global outlook is worsening.

The imposition of new lockdowns in some cities and the arrival of the highly contagious variant BA.5 has raised concerns among businesses and consumers about a prolonged period of uncertainty.

In the first half of the year, China’s GDP grew by 2.5% over the previous year.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.