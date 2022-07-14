Senate approves MP that releases R$ 1.2 billion in rural credit

The Senate approved today (13) a provisional measure (MP) that released R$ 1.2 billion to replace losses that family farmers suffered in the 2021/2022 harvest due to drought. The MP, published at the end of March, is intended for farmers in Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina. Text goes to promulgation.

The money will be transferred in the form of a reduction in rural credit. Discounts of a maximum of 58.5% will be granted on installments maturing from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022, related to financing already contracted by the benefited farmers, under the National Program for the Strengthening of Agriculture (Pronaf), and that are not covered by Proagro or by the Rural Insurance.

The benefited municipalities had rainfall levels below the historical average. As a result, they suffered crop losses and, consequently, an impact on income and debt repayment capacity.