BrazilBrazil

Senate approves MP that releases R$ 1.2 billion in rural credit

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 10 hours ago
1 minute read

The Senate approved today (13) a provisional measure (MP) that released R$ 1.2 billion to replace losses that family farmers suffered in the 2021/2022 harvest due to drought. The MP, published at the end of March, is intended for farmers in Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina. Text goes to promulgation.

The money will be transferred in the form of a reduction in rural credit. Discounts of a maximum of 58.5% will be granted on installments maturing from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022, related to financing already contracted by the benefited farmers, under the National Program for the Strengthening of Agriculture (Pronaf), and that are not covered by Proagro or by the Rural Insurance.

The benefited municipalities had rainfall levels below the historical average. As a result, they suffered crop losses and, consequently, an impact on income and debt repayment capacity.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 10 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Brazil to launch Atlantic Ocean monitoring system

10 hours ago

Copa do Brazil: Atlético-GO defeats Goiás and guarantees itself in the quarterfinals

10 hours ago

Senate approves bill that overhauls cooperative credit system

11 hours ago

Chamber approves in 2nd shift PEC of salary floor for nursing

11 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.