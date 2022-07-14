Brazil to launch Atlantic Ocean monitoring system

Signed this morning (13), the All-Atlantic Declaration agreement, which involves the United States, Canada, the European Union, South Africa and Brazil in the protection and sustainable economic exploitation of the waters of the Atlantic Ocean, is already beginning to show results.

Based on the initiative, Brazil will launch an innovative water monitoring system in a joint action with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the United States (NOAA), informed today the Secretary of Research and Scientific Training of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovations (MCTI), Marcelo Morales.

“[A declaração] puts everyone together to work for research and innovation in a sustainable way, with sustainable exploration of the Atlantic Ocean, so that it is more resilient. And also work for the mitigation of pollution. For that, we have to work with the best science available”, said Morales in an interview with the program The Voice of Brazilwho received the secretary by videoconference from the Brazilian embassy in Washington, where the signing of the agreement took place.

The agreement aims, among several objectives, to reduce the amount of plastic and debris in international waters, in addition to regulating ocean mining and setting goals and objectives so that economic activities carried out in the Atlantic are carried out in a sustainable way.

“Algae, microorganisms and elements of maritime biodiversity can represent important assets for new molecules for the treatment of diseases that are still incurable. Just as we talk about the Amazon, where we have immense biodiversity, we also have gigantic biodiversity in the oceans,” he explained.

