Copa do Brazil: Atlético-GO defeats Goiás and guarantees itself in the quarterfinals

Atlético-GO secured itself in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brazil after defeating Goiás 3-0, on Wednesday night (13) at Serrinha stadium, on the return of the round of 16 of the competition. The vacancy was with the Dragon because the first match ended in 0 to 0.

Even playing away from home, Atlético dominated the first half and opened the scoring in the 40th minute, when Wellington Rato lifted the ball in the Goiás area for Jorginho to head in.

With the disadvantage in the marker, Esmeraldino went on the attack in the final stage and offered spaces to the Dragon, who did not forgive. In the 7th minute, Luiz Fernando pulled the counterattack and played for Wellington Rato, who dribbled Tadeu with a dry cut before widening. And at 19, Goiás was left without any opportunity to react when Marlon Freitas widened in a penalty kick.

Now the teams from Goiás focus on the Brazilian, where Atlético-GO receives Fortaleza and Goiás visits Juventude.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

