BrazilBrazil

Chamber approves in 2nd shift PEC of salary floor for nursing

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (13), in the second round, the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that establishes the national salary floor for nurses, nursing technicians, nursing assistants and midwives. The proposal goes to promulgation.

According to the opinion of the rapporteur, deputy Carmen Zanotto (Citizenship-SC), the purpose of the PEC is to prevent the new floors from being questioned in court with the argument of “deficit of initiative”, since the bill that sets the salary floor of these categories could be vetoed by the President of the Republic on the grounds that a project on increasing the remuneration of public servants can only be proposed by the Executive Branch.

The bill, authored by Senator Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES), provides for an initial minimum floor for nurses in the amount of R$ 4,750. The bill waits to be sent to sanction after Congress finds funding sources for its effective application.

According to the text of the PEC, the minimum remuneration to be paid nationally for public and private health services will be R$ 4,750. In the case of other professionals, the text sets 70% of the national level of nurses for nursing technicians and 50% for nursing assistants and midwives.

The Union, the states, the Federal District and the municipalities have until the end of the year in which the PEC is sanctioned to adjust the remuneration of the positions or the respective career plans to meet the values ​​established for each professional category.

* With information from the Chamber Agency

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

ICMS discount on energy tariffs will have an impact of 12% on average

5 hours ago

President believes in lower inflation in 2023

5 hours ago

Congress delays consideration of vetoes on fake news and railroads

5 hours ago

Congress overrides presidential vetoes on three laws

6 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.