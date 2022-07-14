MS bet takes prize of R$ 27 million from Mega-Sena

A bet made in Dourados (MS) hit the six dozen of the 2,500 Mega-Sena Contest this Wednesday (13) and will receive R$ 27.5 million. The draw took place tonight (13) at Espaço Loterias CAIXA, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo. The tens drawn were: 05 – 16 – 25 – 32 – 39 – 55.

The winning bet, with seven numbers, was made at Lotérica Zebrinha.

The corner had 84 winning bets and each one will take BRL 37,436.76 and the court had 4,928 winning bets, with prizes of BRL 911.60.

In the next contest, with a draw on Saturday (16), the estimated prize is R$ 3 million.

Bets for the contests can be placed until 7 pm at lottery houses, on the Loterias CAIXA portal and on the Loterias CAIXA app. Bank customers can use CAIXA Internet Banking.

The value of a single bet on Mega-Sena is R$ 4.50.