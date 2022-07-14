BrazilBrazil

MS bet takes prize of R$ 27 million from Mega-Sena

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 11 hours ago
1 minute read

A bet made in Dourados (MS) hit the six dozen of the 2,500 Mega-Sena Contest this Wednesday (13) and will receive R$ 27.5 million. The draw took place tonight (13) at Espaço Loterias CAIXA, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo. The tens drawn were: 05 – 16 – 25 – 32 – 39 – 55.

The winning bet, with seven numbers, was made at Lotérica Zebrinha.

The corner had 84 winning bets and each one will take BRL 37,436.76 and the court had 4,928 winning bets, with prizes of BRL 911.60.

In the next contest, with a draw on Saturday (16), the estimated prize is R$ 3 million.

Bets for the contests can be placed until 7 pm at lottery houses, on the Loterias CAIXA portal and on the Loterias CAIXA app. Bank customers can use CAIXA Internet Banking.

The value of a single bet on Mega-Sena is R$ 4.50.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 11 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Senate approves MP that releases R$ 1.2 billion in rural credit

9 hours ago

Brazil to launch Atlantic Ocean monitoring system

9 hours ago

Copa do Brazil: Atlético-GO defeats Goiás and guarantees itself in the quarterfinals

9 hours ago

Senate approves bill that overhauls cooperative credit system

10 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.