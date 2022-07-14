Anesthetist will have 15 days to provide information on conduct

The Regional Council of Medicine of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Cremerj) issued a request for clarification, this Wednesday (13), aimed at doctor Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, arrested in the act last Sunday (10) for rape of a vulnerable patient. sedated, during a cesarean section at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, in São João de Meriti, in Baixada Fluminense.

The measure is part of one of the steps for the investigation procedure, which is opened in cases of complaint. With this, the anesthesiologist, who is in preventive detention ordered by the Justice, has 15 days to provide the requested information. Currently, Giovanni Quintella Bezerra is prevented from practicing medicine in the country, due to the provisional suspension approved by the council, published on Tuesday.

According to the agency, the measure is a resource to protect the population and ensure good medical practice. At the same time, a professional ethical process is being instituted at Cremerj, whose maximum sanction is the definitive cancellation of the registration.

The president of Cremerj, Clóvis Munhoz, said that “we signed a commitment with the society to speed up as much as possible and this provisional suspension is a response. The situation is appalling. In more than 40 years of profession, I have not seen anything like it. And our commitment does not end there. We have other steps ahead and we will also act with the celerity that the case requires”, explained Munhoz.

The anesthesiologist is on preventive detention and is in the Bangu 8 prison, intended for prisoners who have higher education, at the disposal of Justice.

At the custody hearing, Judge Rachel Assad denied the provisional release and converted the arrest in flagrante delicto into preventive and drew attention to the seriousness of the act performed by the doctor.

“Such was the daring and intention of the custodian to satisfy the lasciviousness, who practiced the conduct inside the hospital, with the presence of the entire medical team, in the middle of a surgical procedure. Therefore, not even the presence of other professionals was able to remove the prisoner from the repugnant action, which counted on the victim’s absolute vulnerability, a condition over which the author kept under his exclusive control, since he administered sedatives in doses that ensured absolute inability to resist”, highlighted the magistrate, in the decision.