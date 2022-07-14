Fortaleza loses Clásico-Rei but advances in Copa do Brazil

Fortaleza made use of the advantage obtained in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brazil and qualified for the quarterfinals of the competition even with a 1-0 defeat to Ceará, on Wednesday night (13) at Castelão stadium.

LIKE LAST YEAR, THE LION ELIMINATES THE RIVAL AND AVAAAANCE IN THE BRAZILIAN CUP! 2 TO 1 IN THE AGGREGATE! GOOOOOOOO! 🦁🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/7oa0Akhz9X — Fortaleza Esporte Clube 🦁 (@FortalezaEC) July 14, 2022

As they won in the first leg by 2 to 0, Tricolor managed to advance even with the setback this Wednesday in the Clássico-Rei.

Fortaleza and Ceará had a busy game at Arena Castelão, but the ball only died in the back of the net in the 15th minute of the second half, when Vina scored with a header after Richard Coelho lifted the ball in the area.

In stoppage time, Vina had the opportunity to take the dispute for the spot to penalties, but the attacking midfielder hit the crossbar at a great opportunity.

After the commitment to the Copa do Brazil, Vozão welcomes Corinthians on Saturday (16). A day later Tricolor visit Atlético-GO.