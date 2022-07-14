BrazilBrazil

Fortaleza loses Clásico-Rei but advances in Copa do Brazil

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 hours ago
1 minute read

Fortaleza made use of the advantage obtained in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brazil and qualified for the quarterfinals of the competition even with a 1-0 defeat to Ceará, on Wednesday night (13) at Castelão stadium.

As they won in the first leg by 2 to 0, Tricolor managed to advance even with the setback this Wednesday in the Clássico-Rei.

Fortaleza and Ceará had a busy game at Arena Castelão, but the ball only died in the back of the net in the 15th minute of the second half, when Vina scored with a header after Richard Coelho lifted the ball in the area.

In stoppage time, Vina had the opportunity to take the dispute for the spot to penalties, but the attacking midfielder hit the crossbar at a great opportunity.

After the commitment to the Copa do Brazil, Vozão welcomes Corinthians on Saturday (16). A day later Tricolor visit Atlético-GO.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Senate approves MP that releases R$ 1.2 billion in rural credit

9 hours ago

Brazil to launch Atlantic Ocean monitoring system

9 hours ago

Copa do Brazil: Atlético-GO defeats Goiás and guarantees itself in the quarterfinals

9 hours ago

Senate approves bill that overhauls cooperative credit system

10 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.