TSE presents registration system for candidates to parties

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) presented today (13) to political parties the candidacies registration system (CANDex) that will be used by the parties in the October elections.

As of July 20, party conventions for choosing candidates who will contest the election are released. After the formalization of the candidacies, the subtitles will send to the Electoral Court the minutes of the events and the registration requests.

During the meeting, court technicians gave a practical demonstration of the use of the system to 60 representatives of parties and federations who attended the event.

The first round will be held on October 2, when voters go to the polls to elect the President of the Republic, governors, senators, federal, state and district deputies. An eventual second round for the presidential race and the state governments will be on October 30th.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

