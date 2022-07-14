Committee analyzes names for Petrobras’ board of directors

The Petrobras Eligibility Committee (Celeg) resumed today (13) the meeting, which began last week (7), to finalize the analysis of candidates for the Board of Directors, appointed by the controlling shareholder of the state-owned company, which is the federal government.

The nominations will be considered at an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors, on Monday (18), which will also decide on the call for the Extraordinary General Meeting, where the new directors will be chosen.

The names of Gileno Gurjão Barreto (appointed as chairman of the Board of Directors) were analyzed; Edison Antônio Costa Britto Garcia; Iêda Aparecida de Moura Cagni; Jônathas Assunção Salvador Nery de Castro; Ricardo Soriano de Alencar; in addition to Márcio Andrade Weber (current chairman of the Board); and Ruy Flaks Schneider, current director of the company.

The list also includes the names of those nominated by minority shareholders, José João Abdalla Filho and Marcelo Gasparino da Silva, based on the company’s governance rules and applicable legislation.

The details of the Eligibility Committee’s statement can be found in the full minutes of the meeting, which will be available for consultation within 7 business days on the Petrobras Investor Relations website.