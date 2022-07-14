BrazilBrazil

Committee analyzes names for Petrobras’ board of directors

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 hours ago
1 minute read

The Petrobras Eligibility Committee (Celeg) resumed today (13) the meeting, which began last week (7), to finalize the analysis of candidates for the Board of Directors, appointed by the controlling shareholder of the state-owned company, which is the federal government.

The nominations will be considered at an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors, on Monday (18), which will also decide on the call for the Extraordinary General Meeting, where the new directors will be chosen.

The names of Gileno Gurjão Barreto (appointed as chairman of the Board of Directors) were analyzed; Edison Antônio Costa Britto Garcia; Iêda Aparecida de Moura Cagni; Jônathas Assunção Salvador Nery de Castro; Ricardo Soriano de Alencar; in addition to Márcio Andrade Weber (current chairman of the Board); and Ruy Flaks Schneider, current director of the company.

The list also includes the names of those nominated by minority shareholders, José João Abdalla Filho and Marcelo Gasparino da Silva, based on the company’s governance rules and applicable legislation.

The details of the Eligibility Committee’s statement can be found in the full minutes of the meeting, which will be available for consultation within 7 business days on the Petrobras Investor Relations website.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Senate approves MP that releases R$ 1.2 billion in rural credit

9 hours ago

Brazil to launch Atlantic Ocean monitoring system

9 hours ago

Copa do Brazil: Atlético-GO defeats Goiás and guarantees itself in the quarterfinals

9 hours ago

Senate approves bill that overhauls cooperative credit system

10 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.