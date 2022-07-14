Arrascaeta unbalances and Flamengo scores to reach the quarterfinals

Under the command of Uruguayan Arrascaeta, Flamengo defeated Atlético-MG 2-0, on Wednesday night (13) at the Maracanã stadium, and secured the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brazil. With this result, Rubro-Negro reversed the advantage of Galo, who won 2-1 in the first leg.

FINMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM GAME IN MARACANÃ! MENGÃO WIN ATLÉTICO-MG 2-0 WITH ARRASCAETA’S GOALS AND CLASSIFIED FOR THE QUARTERNAL FINAL OF THE BRAZILIAN CUP! GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! #CRF #VamosFlamengo pic.twitter.com/sHUNnMu42K — Flamengo (@Flamengo) July 14, 2022

Pushed by more than 68 thousand fans, Flamengo put a lot of pressure on Atlético-MG from the first minute of the game. And the first opportunity for Rubro-Negro came after just 2 minutes, when Filipe Luís received on the left and crossed to the area, where Pedro amended a bicycle out.

Two minutes later the team from Gávea arrived again with freedom from the left, but this time with João Gomes, who rolled for Gabriel Barbosa to beat for Everson’s defense. And the Atletico goalkeeper again made a good save in the 12th minute, when Arrascaeta received on the right, cut to the middle, getting rid of two markers, and hit from the left.

But the clearest opportunity was created in the 37th minute. Rodinei received in the middle and crossed to Pedro, who headed perfectly for Everson’s defense. And the first clear opportunity for Galo, who was more concerned with defending himself, came only at 39 minutes, with a dangerous header by Jair after a corner kick.

And, after trying so hard, Flamengo managed to open the scoring a little before the break, already at 45, when Pedro beat Allan in the body and played in depth for Arrascaeta, who won in the race of Nathan Silva and hit the exit of Everson .

Atlético-MG started the final stage with a different attitude, trying to equalize the actions. And in the first minute, Nacho found Hulk in the area, who knocked him out. But Rubro-Negro was more efficient and managed to extend it in the 18th minute. Everton Ribeiro took a free-kick in the area, Thiago Maia deflected it and Arrascaeta appeared on the second post to, with a fish, score for the second time in the match.

Flamengo’s mission became simpler in the 32nd minute, when Junior Alonso stopped Marinho’s dangerous counterattack with a foul and was sent off after receiving his second yellow card in the match.

Even with one less player, Atlético-MG continued to press, but Flamengo managed to hold the result until the end.

After the decisive match for the Copa do Brazil, Flamengo faces Coritiba on Saturday (16) at Mané Garrincha. A day later, Galo visits Botafogo at Nilton Santos.