Copa do Brazil: Santos wins, but Corinthians takes the spot

Corinthians secured itself in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brazil even with a 1-0 defeat to Santos, on Wednesday night (13) at Vila Belmiro. Timão advanced even with the setback because, in the first leg, they thrashed Peixe 4-0.

The only goal of the match came in the 21st minute of the second half in a perfect penalty kick by forward Marcos Leonardo.

The two teams return to the field next Saturday (16), for the 17th round of the Brazilian. Santos visit Avai, while Corinthians measures forces with Ceará.