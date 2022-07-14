BrazilBrazil

Copa do Brazil: Santos wins, but Corinthians takes the spot

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 13 hours ago
Less than a minute

Corinthians secured itself in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brazil even with a 1-0 defeat to Santos, on Wednesday night (13) at Vila Belmiro. Timão advanced even with the setback because, in the first leg, they thrashed Peixe 4-0.

The only goal of the match came in the 21st minute of the second half in a perfect penalty kick by forward Marcos Leonardo.

The two teams return to the field next Saturday (16), for the 17th round of the Brazilian. Santos visit Avai, while Corinthians measures forces with Ceará.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 13 hours ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Senate approves MP that releases R$ 1.2 billion in rural credit

9 hours ago

Brazil to launch Atlantic Ocean monitoring system

9 hours ago

Copa do Brazil: Atlético-GO defeats Goiás and guarantees itself in the quarterfinals

9 hours ago

Senate approves bill that overhauls cooperative credit system

10 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.