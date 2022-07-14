Comet K2 arrives at the closest point to Earth today

One of the most distant active comets will reach its maximum point of approach to Earth this Thursday (14). Located in the constellation of Ophiuchus, comet K2 will be at a distance of about 270 million kilometers from our planet.

The comet’s closest approach to the Sun, which is called perihelion, will be in December 2022.

According to the National Observatory, K2 will not be visible to the naked eye, but it will still be possible to observe it. “It can be observed using small telescopes or even with telescopes, as long as the observer is in places with little light pollution, that is, darker places”, explains the researcher from the Marçal Evangelista Santana observatory.

According to the physicist, who is a doctoral student in astronomy, observers who are in the southern hemisphere will be privileged to observe the comet almost all night on the 14th. , as shown in the image below.



comet K2 – Wandeclayt Melo – Deep Sky Project

To make it easier to find, he suggests using the Stellarium app, available for download for free.

comets

Comets are objects made mostly of frozen gases, rock and dust, which become more active the closer they get to the Sun. This is because the star’s heat heats the comet, causing its ice to turn into gas. In this sublimation process, a cloud forms around the comet, also known as a tail.