Chamber approves in 1st shift PEC of salary floor for nursing

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday (12), in the first round, the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that establishes the national salary floor for nurses, nursing technicians, nursing assistants and midwives. The proposal must still be voted on in the second round by the deputies.

The matter was proposed after senators and deputies approved PL 2.564/2020, authored by Senator Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES), which provides for a minimum initial floor for nurses in the amount of R$ 4,750.

As it was approved by the National Congress without a guaranteed source of funds, to avoid legal uncertainty and non-compliance with the floor, the solution found by parliamentarians was to define the device directly in the Constitution via PEC.

According to the text, the minimum remuneration to be paid nationally for public and private health services will be R$ 4,750. In the case of other professionals, the text sets 70% of the national level of nurses for nursing technicians and 50% for nursing assistants and midwives.

The Union, the states, the Federal District and the municipalities have until the end of the year in which the PEC is sanctioned to adjust the remuneration of the positions or the respective career plans to meet the values ​​established for each professional category.

The establishment of the national floor is a historic struggle of the category, according to the Federal Council of Nursing (Cofen). Data presented by Cofen highlight that more than 1.3 million professionals will directly benefit from the measure, as they receive less than the amounts established in PL 2,564/2020, with 80% mid-level workers, the vast majority nursing technicians.