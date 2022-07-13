TV Brazil RNCP is the fastest growing network in the country

THE TV Brazil became popular with viewers, where, from North to South, it is already one of the favorites during every day of the week. In São Paulo, the station is the 5th highest average station during the weekends, so much so that it has consolidated itself in the fifth position in the ranking of the National Television Panel-PNT (see more about consolidation here).

But it’s not just in terms of ratings that the station has risen, TV Brazil currently has 54 affiliated broadcasters and 4 more generators owned by the TV Brazilbeing the largest Public Communication Network in Brazil.

To give you an idea, the broadcaster has increased the number of affiliates by more than 50% in recent years, but it is not just about quantity, they participate today in the TV Brazil RNCP the main public broadcasters in the states: TVE in Rio Grande do Sul, Funtelpa in Pará, TV UNIFAP in Amapá, TV UNIR in Rondônia, TVU in Roraima, TVU in Recife, TV UFT in Tocantins, TV UFAL in Alagoas, TV UFPB in Paraíba , TV UFRN in Rio Grande do Norte, TV UFS in Sergipe, TV Guarapari, TV UFG in Goiás, TV Universidade de Mato Grosso, TV UFSC in Santa Catarina, TV Encontro as Águas, TVE Bahia, TV Antares, TV Pernambuco, Rede Minas , TV Ceará, TV Paraná Turismo and TVE do Mato Grosso do Sul, where the last two stand out, which recently resumed their affiliation.

The programming of TV Brazil It can also be watched in high definition by major cable operators and digital satellite dishes across the country.

Also follow the TOP10 of June programs:

1 THE SLAVE ISAURA 1.36

2 PARKS IN BRAZIL 1.15

3 MY PIECE OF BRAZIL 1.00

4 CINE RETRO VES 1.00

5 CINE RETRO NOT 0.84

6 WILDLIFE ICONS VES 0.80

7 SQUADRON TUBAROES NOT 0.71

8 WILDLIFE ICONS NOT 0.70

9 GUARDIANS OF NATURE NOT 0.68

10 BRAZIL VISA FROM ABOVE NOT 0.63*

*Source: Kantar IBOPE Media | InstarAnalytics | PNT, 24h/day, June/22, Rat% Sun | SP, 24/7, Sat and Sun, from 06/04/22 to 07/10/22, Rat% Sun