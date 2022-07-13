National Milk Forum discusses perspectives for the sector

The perspectives for the dairy sector are being discussed in Brasília by producers, representatives of agribusiness and authorities in the area at the first edition of the National Milk Forum. Organized by the Brazilian Association of Milk Producers (Abraleite) in partnership with the Brazilian Support Service for Micro and Small Enterprises (Sebrae) and with the support of Banco do Brazil, the event ends this Wednesday (13).

The opening of the meeting was attended by the ministers of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply, Marcos Montes; and Environment, Joaquim Leite; and the president of the Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service (Sebrae), Carlos Melles.

Montes highlighted the numbers of the dairy sector, saying that the sector has great economic and social importance for Brazil. According to the minister, Brazil is currently the world‘s third largest producer of milk, with more than 35 billion liters per year. The sector employs around 4 million people in 98% of Brazilian cities, said the minister.

In addition to the debates, the event has exhibitions by producers of milk and artisanal cheeses. The president of Sebrae emphasized the evolution of Brazil in the production of cheese. The country is the fifth producer in the world and has five geographical indications registered with the National Institute of Industrial Property: canastra cheese (MG), cheese from Campos de Cima da Serra (SC and RS), cheese from Colônia Witmarsum (PR), cheese from Marajó (PA) and Serro cheese (MG).



Brazil is the fifth world producer of artisanal cheeses, such as Canastra – Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/Agência Brazil

“Ninety percent of dairy farmers have up to 100 animals on their farms. Our artisanal cheeses are a Brazilian trademark, like the Canastra cheese, recognized as one of the best in the world in several awards”, he declared.

The 1st National Milk Forum takes place at the headquarters of Sebrae Nacional, in Brasília.