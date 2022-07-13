WHO maintains covid-19 pandemic as an international emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned today (12), in a note, that the covid-19 pandemic continues to constitute a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. According to the WHO Pandemic Emergency Committee, which met on Friday (8), Covid-19 still meets the criteria of an extraordinary event that continues to negatively impact the health of the world‘s population.

The recent increase in the growth rate of cases in many countries in different regions was one of the reasons for the committee’s assessment. Furthermore, the assessment is that the continuous and substantial evolution of the virus is expected to continue unpredictably, and that the emergence and international spread of new variants of SARS-CoV-2 could have an even greater impact on health.

The Emergency Committee expressed, according to the statement, “concern over sharp reductions in testing, resulting in reduced surveillance coverage and quality, as well as fewer genomic sequences being submitted to open access platforms. This impedes assessments of current and emerging variants of the virus and is translating into less ability to interpret trends in transmission and to adjust public health measures.”

Even with the warning regarding the reduction of tests, it has been recorded that cases of covid-19 reported to the WHO have increased by 30% in the last two weeks, largely driven by the Omicron BA.4, BA.5 and other descendent lines and the survey of social and public health measures. This increase in cases would be reflected in pressure on health systems in several regions.

Also according to a WHO note, there are uncertainties regarding the level of readiness of health systems already overloaded to respond to future waves of the covid-19 pandemic.

The set of Temporary Recommendations issued by the WHO Directorate-General to States Parties includes achieving the greatest possible vaccination coverage of the high-risk population, among people at greatest risk of both serious illness and exposure to the disease; States Parties’ support for equitable global access to vaccines; promote the use of effective individual protection measures to reduce transmission, such as wearing well-fitting masks, distancing, and staying home when sick.