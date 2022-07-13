Law amends rules for changing the destination of buildings

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned this Tuesday (12) a Bill, approved by Congress, which allows changing the destination of a building by the vote of two-thirds of the condominium owners. Until then, the Civil Code required unanimous approval for this type of modification.

The idea of ​​PL 4,000 of 2021 is to facilitate the change of destination so that commercial properties, for example, can have their use changed to residential. This was a demand that arose in the context of the covid-19 pandemic, which significantly reduced the demand for commercial real estate, especially with the expansion of telecommuting, and increased the search for residential units. The project was presented in 2021 and is authored by Senator Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ).

“In this context, the requirement for unanimous approval requires a degree of harmonization and convergence of wills that tends to make decision-making in the condominium sphere practically unfeasible”, argued the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, in a note to publicize the sanction of the measure.