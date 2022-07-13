Law enacted to encourage reading in basic education

The presidency of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, signed today (12) the bill 5,108 of 2019, a rule that establishes the commitment of basic education to encouraging reading. The sanction altered the Law of Directives and Bases of National Education.

According to the secretary of the Presidency of the Republic, the project defines reading as a priority in basic education.

For the agency, the development of basic education and the training of qualified readers allows the full exercise of citizenship, the development of the economy and the increase in productivity.

“The right to education is a constitutional guarantee linked to the dignity of the human person, inserted in the list of fundamental and social rights, and it is the duty of the State and the family to provide it, as provided for in art. 205 of the Constitution”, declared the secretary