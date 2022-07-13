BrazilBrazil

Athletico-PR beats Bahia and is in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brazil

Athletico-PR became the first place for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brazil after defeating Bahia 2-1, on Tuesday night (12) at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba, in the second round of the round of 16. of the competition.

The classification of the Hurricane was guaranteed because in the first leg, at Fonte Nova, the team led by coach Luiz Felipe Scolari won 2-1.

Even playing away from home, in front of a crowded Arena da Baixada, Bahia started better and it didn’t take long to open the scoring. In the 4th minute, Davó took advantage of a ball that was left in the penalty area to hit a bicycle and overcome goalkeeper Bento.

But in the final stage, the match changed, with Athletico-PR being more efficient to equalize in the 32nd minute with midfielder Erick, after a corner kick by Terans, and turn in the 48th minute, with forward Rômulo, in a new assist from the Uruguayan.

After qualifying in the continental competition, Hurricane plays for the Brazilian next Saturday (16) against Internacional. On the same day, Bahia visit Guarani for Série B.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

