Cremerj decides to suspend anesthesiologist accused of rape

The Regional Council of Medicine of Rio de Janeiro (Cremerj) approved, in a plenary meeting, this Tuesday (12), the provisional suspension of the doctor Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, after having access to the rape images of a patient, at the Hospital da Woman Heloneida Studart, in Baixada Fluminense. The doctor was arrested in flagrante delicto for having raped a woman during childbirth in the surgical center of the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, in São João de Meriti, in Baixada Fluminense, on Sunday (10).

With the decision, the anesthesiologist is prevented from practicing medicine throughout the country. According to the council, the measure is a resource to protect the population and ensure good medical practice. In parallel, an ethical-professional process is being instituted at Cremerj, whose maximum sanction is the definitive cancellation of the registration.

“We signed a commitment with the society of celerity in what was possible and this provisional suspension is a response. The situation is appalling. In more than 40 years of profession, I have not seen anything like it. And our commitment does not end there. We have other steps ahead and we will also act with the celerity that the case requires”, said, in a note, the president of Cremerj, Clóvis Munhoz.

In a custody hearing today, Judge Rachel Assad denied the provisional release and converted the arrest in flagrante delicto into preventive. The court informed that the process is proceeding in secrecy of Justice to preserve the identification of the victim. In the decision, the judge highlighted the seriousness of the act performed by the doctor.

“Such was the daring and intention of the custodian to satisfy the lasciviousness, who practiced the conduct inside the hospital, with the presence of the entire medical team, in the middle of a surgical procedure. Therefore, not even the presence of other professionals was able to remove the prisoner from the repugnant action, which counted on the victim’s absolute vulnerability, a condition over which the author kept under his exclusive control, since he administered sedatives in doses that ensured absolute inability to resist”, said the magistrate.