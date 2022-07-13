BrazilBrazil

Copa do Brazil: Fluminense beats Cruzeiro at Mineirão to advance

Counting on Argentine Germán Cano’s eye for goal, Fluminense defeated Cruzeiro 3-0 on Tuesday night (12) at the Mineirão stadium, to guarantee themselves in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brazil.

After winning 2-1 in the round of 16, at the Maracanã stadium, Tricolor das Laranjeiras arrived with a small advantage in the decisive match. But even in front of more than 58,000 passionate Raposa fans, Fernando Diniz’s team did not start the game with a conservative stance.

With one minute into the game, Fluminense created the first clear opportunity to open the scoring, when Matheus Martins crossed to Caio Paulista, whose kick was partially saved by goalkeeper Rafael Cabral. In the remainder, André and Arias also failed to score.

Fernando Diniz’s team maintained the highest volume of play in the first 15 minutes, creating opportunities with Matheus Martins, in the 11th, and with Arias, four minutes later. From there, Cruzeiro improved and equalized the shares.

Raposa had its best moment in the confrontation at the beginning of the final stage, forcing goalkeeper Fábio to make good saves in bids by Brock and Luvannor.

But the need to score goals to seek classification made Cruzeiro start to give spaces for the attack of Fluminense, which took advantage. In the 24th minute, Colombian Jhon Arias scored with Argentine Germán Cano before hitting for cover to score a beautiful goal.

In the 39th minute, Tricolor showed efficiency again, when Martinelli started on the right, dribbled a defender and crossed for Cano to hit first to overcome Rafael Cabral. And the Laranjeiras team still managed to expand in the 47th minute, with midfielder Nathan.

Fluminense returns to the field on Sunday (17), in the Brazilian against São Paulo in Morumbi. On the same day, Cruzeiro welcomes Novorizontino in Serie B.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

