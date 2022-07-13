BrazilBrazil

Argentina wins with a rout in the women’s Copa America

Argentina thrashed Peru 4-0 on Wednesday night (12) at the Centenario Stadium, in the city of Armenia (Colombia), for the Copa América Feminina. With this triumph, the Hermanas recovered from the defeat to Brazil in the competition’s debut.

After the triumph built with goals from Yamila Rodríguez, Eliana Stabile, Florencia Bon Segundo and Erica Lonigro, the Argentine national team took the third position of Group B with three points.

Playing this Wednesday earlier, Brazil beat Uruguay 3-0 to maintain 100% success in the competition.



