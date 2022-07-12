Brazil records 148 deaths and 44 thousand cases in 24 hours

State and municipal health departments recorded 44,043 new cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours across the country. According to the bodies, 148 deaths from complications associated with the disease were also confirmed in the same period.

The data are in the update of the Ministry of Health released this Monday (11). According to the folder, Mato Grosso do Sul did not send the data for the day.

With the new information, the total number of people infected with the new coronavirus during the pandemic amounts to 32,940,507.





The number of cases in follow-up of covid-19 is in more than one million people (1,009,009). The term is given to designate cases reported in the last 14 days that were not discharged and did not result in death.

With today’s numbers, the total number of deaths has reached 673,758 since the beginning of the pandemic. There are still 3,222 deaths under investigation. The occurrences involve cases in which the patient died, but the investigation if the cause was covid-19 still requires additional tests and procedures.

So far, 31,257,740 people have recovered from Covid-19. The number corresponds to 95% of those infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, the number recorded daily tends to be lower due to the difficulty of feeding the databases by the municipal and state health departments. On Tuesdays, the number, in general, is higher due to the update of cases accumulated on weekends.

States

According to the balance of the Ministry of Health, at the top of the ranking of states with the most deaths from covid-19 recorded so far are São Paulo (171,571), Rio de Janeiro (74,314), Minas Gerais (62,380), Paraná (44,033) and Rio Grande do Sul (40,194).

The states with the fewest deaths resulting from the pandemic are Acre (2,007), Amapá (2,145), Roraima (2,154), Tocantins (4,170) and Sergipe (6,372).

Vaccination

Until last Sunday (10), the vaccinometer of the Ministry of Health indicated that a total of 454,264,544 doses of vaccines against covid-19 had been applied in the country, since the beginning of the immunization campaign. Of these, 177.5 million as a first dose, 158 million as a second and 4.9 million as a single dose. The booster dose has already been given to 96.9 million people and the second extra dose or fourth dose to 12.3 million. The panel also records 4.3 million doses as “additional”.