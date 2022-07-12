BrazilBrazil

Portugal raises alert level for high temperatures

Bracing for rising temperatures, Portugal raised its alert level to the third highest out of four on Monday, with the government saying thousands of firefighters are ready to act but also urging people to avoid fires.

Under the contingency state, which is in effect until Friday but could be extended, the government has banned public access to forests deemed at risk.

Several forest fires have broken out in Portugal in recent days, but according to authorities, the worst is yet to come, as temperatures in most of the country are expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius (ºC) from Tuesday.

The weather agency IPMA said that in some areas, including Alentejo, a southern region known for its flat grasslands, temperatures can reach 46-47 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature ever recorded was 47.3°C in 2003.

“This is not a very normal situation,” IPMA meteorologist Patrícia Gomes told SIC TV. “It’s serious in every way – even for our health… it’s not common to see such long periods with such high temperatures.”

Most of the Portuguese territory faces severe or extreme drought due to the lack of rain in the winter months, which means that there is a significant amount of dry vegetation to burn.

With man-made climate change triggering droughts, the number of extreme wildfires is expected to increase by 30% over the next 28 years, according to a February 2022 UN report.

Prime Minister António Costa said that 13,000 firefighters are available to fight the fires, but warned that people need to cooperate: “Each of us has an important role to play: not putting out fires, but preventing them”.

