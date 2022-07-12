BrazilBrazil

Petrobras completes sale of Gaspetro to Compass

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 9 hours ago
1 minute read

Petrobras completed today (11) the sale of 51% of Petrobras Gás SA (Gaspetro) to Compass Gás e Energia SA The transaction was concluded for the amount of R$ 2.097 billion, fully paid on this date.

The operation is in line with the term of commitment signed with the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), in July 2019, to promote competition in the natural gas sector in Brazil, as well as the portfolio management strategy and the improvement of allocation of the company’s capital, aiming at maximizing value and greater return to society.

gaspetro

Gaspetro is a holding with equity interests in 18 natural gas distribution companies, located in all regions of Brazil. Its distribution networks total approximately 10,000 km, serving more than 500,000 customers, with a distributed volume of around 29 million m³/day.

Its corporate structure, then formed by Petrobras, with 51% of the shares, and Mitsui Gás e Energia do Brazil Ltda., with the remaining 49% of the shares, becomes 51% of the shares of Compass and 49% of the shares of Mitsui Gás e Energy do Brazil Ltd.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 9 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Brazil records 148 deaths and 44 thousand cases in 24 hours

8 hours ago

Portugal raises alert level for high temperatures

8 hours ago

Djokovic says he hopes to play Australian Open in 2023

9 hours ago

São Paulo International Book Biennial receives more than 600 thousand visitors

9 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.