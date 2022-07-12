Petrobras completes sale of Gaspetro to Compass

Petrobras completed today (11) the sale of 51% of Petrobras Gás SA (Gaspetro) to Compass Gás e Energia SA The transaction was concluded for the amount of R$ 2.097 billion, fully paid on this date.

The operation is in line with the term of commitment signed with the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), in July 2019, to promote competition in the natural gas sector in Brazil, as well as the portfolio management strategy and the improvement of allocation of the company’s capital, aiming at maximizing value and greater return to society.

gaspetro

Gaspetro is a holding with equity interests in 18 natural gas distribution companies, located in all regions of Brazil. Its distribution networks total approximately 10,000 km, serving more than 500,000 customers, with a distributed volume of around 29 million m³/day.

Its corporate structure, then formed by Petrobras, with 51% of the shares, and Mitsui Gás e Energia do Brazil Ltda., with the remaining 49% of the shares, becomes 51% of the shares of Compass and 49% of the shares of Mitsui Gás e Energy do Brazil Ltd.