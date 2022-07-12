Djokovic says he hopes to play Australian Open in 2023

Novak Djokovic hopes that Australia will change its rules on vaccination against the new coronavirus (covid-19) and that he can play in the Australian Open next year, the tennis player told Serbian state television broadcaster RTS on Monday (11). .

Djokovic won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles in 2021 but was unable to defend his trophy at Melbourne Park this year because of his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Serbian was knocked out by Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals of this year’s French Open, but retained his Wimbledon title on Sunday.

The Serbian 21-time Grand Slam tournament champion cannot enter Australia or the United States without being vaccinated against Covid-19.

“As things stand now, I cannot travel to Australia and the United States, but I hope to receive positive news. I believe things will change for the Australian Open,” Djokovic told RTS after being greeted by thousands of fans in front of Belgrade City Hall.

“For the US Open there is not much time, but hope is the last to die,” he added. “I would like to play in the US Open and the Australian Open, but even if I don’t, it’s not the end of the world.”

Djokovic’s season didn’t work out as he had imagined after being deported from Melbourne before the Australian Open and losing to Nadal at Roland Garros.

However, the 35-year-old has won the last four editions of Wimbledon (2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022), with the 2020 tournament canceled because of the pandemic. He is now one Grand Slam title behind record holder Nadal, who has 22.

