São Paulo International Book Biennial receives more than 600 thousand visitors

The 26th edition of the São Paulo International Book Biennial, which ended yesterday (10), received a total of 660,000 visitors, 10% more than the public at its last in-person edition in 2018. Considering only students, in school visits, there were 60,000 visitors.

According to data released by the organizers, the event recorded an average expenditure of R$ 226.94 per visitor, an increase of 40% in the same period. Demand revealed an average of seven books purchased per person during the event.

After a four-year break in the face-to-face holding of the literary event, due to the covid-19 pandemic, this edition took place from July 2 to 10, at Expo Center Norte, in the north of the capital of São Paulo.

With the participation of 182 exhibitors, who made available about 500 editorial stamps, the public had access to a diversified shelf in literary genres, totaling 3 million books. The biennial featured a set of works by 300 national and 30 international authors.

The Brazilian Book Chamber (CBL), organizer of the literary event, celebrated the success of the edition. The organization’s president, Vitor Tavares, highlighted the success of the advertising campaign, whose motto was “everyone comes out better than they came in”. According to CBL, the call invites participants to attest to the transforming power of the book and the event as a hub of encounter with knowledge.

“The best campaign of all time, which translates the objective of positioning the book as the protagonist of change for each reader”, stated Tavares, in a note, adding that “another important achievement is to identify how much the Bienal fulfills the role of disseminator of business and relationship for the players in the sector”.

The organization highlighted the democratization of access to books in actions such as the cashback in the amount paid for the ticket and the book voucher – voucher individual amount of R$ 60, distributed by the municipality to students and educators from the public education network in São Paulo -, intended for the purchase of books directly from publishers, which totaled R$ 7.2 million during the event period.

The Bienal also had nine cultural spaces, where the public can follow the debate on topics related to the book universe, which made up the 1,500 hours of programming. Visitors had access to these areas intended for thinkers from the literary world, entrepreneurs, cordel and sudden artists, gastronomy personalities, educators who developed activities for children, celebrities, among other attractions.

In addition to autograph sessions, lectures, book sales and contact with authors, this year’s Bienal featured environments for selfies, such as one that reproduces the cover of the book Torto Arado, by Itamar Vieira Junior, or one in which you pretend to be a Barbie doll inside a box. There were also specific environments for children.