Caixa will have space dedicated exclusively to serving women

By the beginning of August, around 100 Caixa branches and service stations will have a space created especially for the protection and promotion of the female public. The forecast was anticipated by the new president of the state bank, Daniella Marques, interviewed by the program The Voice of Brazil this Monday (11)

According to the president of Caixa, on site, the female public will be able to find out about channels for reporting crimes against women. And also about services such as starting a business and credit. According to her, women own 80% of the consumption decision, but only 20% of the credit.

internal channel

The same welcoming process is being implemented at Caixa for the 35,000 employees who work at the bank. “I want to delve deeper into professional issues and where the internal barriers are for us to train leaders, to encourage the team of women who work at Caixa”.

Box directions

The new president of the state-owned company spoke about the first measures taken after taking office as president. “I had guidance from Caixa’s high command to promote the removal of some people. I am bringing in other strategic consultants, of my trust, each one specializing in a topic”, she said, citing areas such as people management, entrepreneurship, credit, among others.

In any case, Daniella guarantees that the bank’s vocation will be maintained: “Caixa is the social bank, it is the citizen’s bank, it is the bank that is present in the daily lives of Brazilians, which operates the social benefits of the government federal. It is the bank that is present in the housing, which is present in the FGTS, which operates the lotteries when it is going to do the little feat on Sunday. What we want is to reinforce this focus on the citizen and also to work very closely with city halls, municipalities in projects related to sanitation, public lighting, day care centers, schools.”

Daniella highlighted in the interview that the objective is to use entrepreneurship as a tool for social transformation. “We want to support Brazilian citizens in their financial independence, in the realization of their dreams and also to be present in their lives in partnership with city halls to be developing projects of public utility”.

Watch the full program: