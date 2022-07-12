Council approves hydroelectric reservoir recovery plan

The National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) approved this Monday (11) the resolution establishing the Plan for the Recovery of Reservoirs for the Regularization of Hydroelectric Power Plants. The elaboration of this plan had been determined by the Eletrobras privatization law and a working group was created in April to prepare the document. Now, the CNPE resolution still needs to be approved by the President of the Republic.

The work group that prepared the plan was coordinated by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, with the participation of the Ministry of Regional Development, the Energy Research Company and the National Electric System Operator.

According to the federal government, this plan will contribute to the structuring of actions aimed at the recovery of the reservoirs of the regularization hydroelectric plants, through a multisectoral assessment that prioritizes both the national energy supply and the preservation of water uses. Among the goals set is the gradual recovery of storage levels in the reservoirs of Brazilian hydroelectric plants.

From 2020 to 2021, Brazil experienced the worst water crisis in 91 years, threatening the reservoirs of the plants and compromising the integrity of the National Interconnected System (SIN).

The plan will be detailed and global monitoring targets and indicators will be established, which will be submitted to a public consultation by the Ministry of Mines and Energy within 210 days.